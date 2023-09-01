Advocate Photo by MISSIE NOEL (4th) Samantha and Jonathan Ricau
Buy Now

Samantha and Jonathan Ricau are expecting their first child, who will be Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna Edwards' first grandchild. 

 Photo provided by Missie Noel

Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife, first lady Donna Edwards, have big plans when they move out of the governor's mansion in January 2024.

Their daughter Samantha Ricau and her husband Jonathan Ricau are looking forward to becoming parents. The baby is due in January shortly after the inauguration of the state's new governor, which is set for Jan. 8, 2024.

'Real down-home wedding’: Photos from Governor's Mansion reception for John Bel Edwards' daughter _lowres

Photo by LEE WHEELER -- The newlyweds, Jonathan Ricau and Samantha Bel Edwards, married in Amite and held their reception at the Governor's Mansion, surrounded by more than 400 family and friends.

"We're so excited — looks like the baby will arrive right after the inauguration. As soon as my hands are free from my responsibilities as first lady, I'll go right to holding the baby," the first lady said Friday. "John Bel is excited about being a pawpaw."

After much deliberation, the governor and first lady have decided on their grandparent monikers. He will be PawPaw and she will be Nonna. 

"We've decided to go with PawPaw and Nonna, like Donna," the first lady said. "Even though I'm not Italian, the name Donna is."

Samantha Ricau, who works at Southeastern Louisiana University, was born with spina bifida. Gov. Edwards told her story during his 2015 campaign. The Edwardses chose to have the baby after a doctor advised Donna Edwards to have an abortion because the baby would be born with the condition.

'Real down-home wedding’: Photos from Governor's Mansion reception for John Bel Edwards' daughter _lowres

Photo by LEE WHEELER -- Bride and groom Samantha Bel Edwards and Jonathan Ricau are surrounded by family and the wedding party at their reception at the Governor's Mansion May 21. Pictured are, front row from left, Sarah Ellen Edwards, John Miller Edwards, Gov. John Bel Edwards, first lady Donna Edwards, the bride and groom, Alison Ricau, Jackson 'Jack' Ricau Jr. and Whitney Watkins; second row from left, Bobby Hutto, Helen Hutto, Kristina Temple Dale, Shelby Reid and Kathryn Hutto McElveen; and, back row from left, Adam Abraham, Michael Burks, Christopher Wood, Brandon Ankeny and Jackson 'Jay' Ricau III.

The first lady said her daughter's ob/gyn is Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

"Rebecca is from Amite. In fact, I babysat her. They went to the same church and I babysat for her and her family," Donna Edwards said. "Still in Baton Rouge, we still have our little Amite family." 

Samantha and Jonathan Ricau live in Hammond.

Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.