Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife, first lady Donna Edwards, have big plans when they move out of the governor's mansion in January 2024.
Their daughter Samantha Ricau and her husband Jonathan Ricau are looking forward to becoming parents. The baby is due in January shortly after the inauguration of the state's new governor, which is set for Jan. 8, 2024.
"We're so excited — looks like the baby will arrive right after the inauguration. As soon as my hands are free from my responsibilities as first lady, I'll go right to holding the baby," the first lady said Friday. "John Bel is excited about being a pawpaw."
After much deliberation, the governor and first lady have decided on their grandparent monikers. He will be PawPaw and she will be Nonna.
"We've decided to go with PawPaw and Nonna, like Donna," the first lady said. "Even though I'm not Italian, the name Donna is."
Samantha Ricau, who works at Southeastern Louisiana University, was born with spina bifida. Gov. Edwards told her story during his 2015 campaign. The Edwardses chose to have the baby after a doctor advised Donna Edwards to have an abortion because the baby would be born with the condition.
The first lady said her daughter's ob/gyn is Dr. Rebecca Boudreaux at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
"Rebecca is from Amite. In fact, I babysat her. They went to the same church and I babysat for her and her family," Donna Edwards said. "Still in Baton Rouge, we still have our little Amite family."
Samantha and Jonathan Ricau live in Hammond.