After more than three months of whittling down the field, the grand final of Chelsea's Live's karaoke competition, Shut Up and Sing, will take place tonight.
Six finalists will go head to head to take out the top prize of $500 cash. Entry is free from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and $5 after 9 p.m..
With plenty of room for other singers to supplement the finalists, those interested in also taking to the stage can sign up from 8 p.m..
Curious about what it's like? A few weeks ago, we checked it out ourselves.