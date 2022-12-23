For 37 years, Grandmother's Buttons has floated in time, anchored by its 19th- and 20th-century antique button jewelry on the fringes of the digital age.

The business has a website, and it's easily found on social media, but a part of Grandmother's Buttons' charm has been untainted by time in St. Francisville's historic district.

Then again, nothing lasts forever.

Owner Susan Davis knew this when she founded Grandmother's Buttons in 1985, though retirement wasn't on her radar back then.

She also had no inkling that her handcrafted antique button jewelry would become so successful that buyers and collectors would mourn Grandmother's Buttons' closing.

The business' doors won't close until Dec. 31, but when Davis made the announcement in November, customers nearly wiped out all of Grandmother's Buttons' online stock on Black Friday.

The store annually offers significant discounts on that day, and sales traditionally are good. But midway through December, Davis, her husband Donny and their staff were scrambling to fill orders before Christmas.

Boxes were spread along a table on the second floor of Grandmother's Buttons' home inside the former Bank of Commerce & Trust building on Royal Street. The couple bought the 1915 building in 1994, 10 years after Davis began selling her wares at craft shows and markets.

After landing her first department store account four years later, Donny, who had been farming, parked his tractor and began managing the business side of Grandmother's Buttons.

Now, Davis takes a moment to scan the workroom with buttons filling boxes on every shelf in every corner, each with its own special story.

In some, there's Czech glass with sparkly memories of factory visits to the country whose buttons once were stifled by the Cold War's Iron Curtain.

Collected in other containers are American mother-of-pearl buttons with smooth surfaces that Davis sometimes dyes on her stovetop to match color schemes in different pieces.

Then there are boxes of brass stampings into which the glass and pearl buttons are set, along with the 19th and early 20th century buttons made of pewter, brass, steel, porcelain and celluloid that are staples in Grandmother's Buttons jewelry.

Davis started out as a one-woman operation for 10 years. She gradually added a creative team of 25 after making the bank building Grandmother's Buttons flagship operation.

The 1905 building's gingerbread trim and mosaic floors were a perfect match to showcase the shop's vintage jewelry. Davis dubbed it heirloom jewelry early on, because the pieces are meant to be enjoyed by the buyer, then passed to the next generation.

Customers aren't limited to St. Francisville, the Baton Rouge area or even Louisiana. With the business' past appearances on the QVC shopping network and in museum shops, Grandmother's Buttons has fans worldwide.

The store has even brushed shoulders with celebrities like Hilary Swank and actor John Malkovich, who each bought jewelry there while filming in West Feliciana Parish.

But Hollywood isn't on Davis' mind while standing among her boxes of buttons. She still sees the possibilities in each, how this one can be matched to that one to create a new collection.

The creative side of the business never stops, which has become somewhat taxing as she grows older. Each piece is still designed and handmade by Davis and her designers. That's how the operation began 1985, when she received an assortment of antique buttons from Bettie Gandy Garrett, Davis' paternal grandmother. A photo of Garrett, surrounded by a sprinkle of antique buttons, occupies a prime display spot in Grandmother's Buttons' Button Museum inside the former bank's vault.

Museum buttons represent the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Its oldest is the "GW," worn by a delegate to George Washington's first and second inaugurations.

But the GW wasn't Davis' grandmother's selection.

"I received about 30 boxes of buttons from my grandmother," Davis said. "She was born in 1889, and her buttons were kept in Whitman's chocolate sampler boxes and little tins. She saved every button, and in 95 years, you can come across a lot of buttons."

Add to that the fact that Davis' grandmother also lived through the Great Depression, when nothing went to waste.

"Let's just say my grandmother might have been a borderline hoarder," Davis said. "I mean, everything in her house looked neat on the surface, but when you'd go into the closet, you'd see everything she'd saved during the Depression. And so, I loved sitting there with her, and going through her dresser."

One drawer held her grandmother's costume jewelry. Davis discovered her grandmother's buttons in the next.

"I pulled a black glass button from one of the boxes and held it to her ear and said, literally, 'Grandma, look, this would make a great earring,'" Davis said. "And that's how it started."

Meanwhile, Davis' mother, Miriam, was a seamstress, who passed her own mother's button collection to Davis, who was the LSU Union's media relations director at the time.

"She always tells me, ‘Susan, buttons make the outfit,’” she said. "She was my biggest supporter."

Davis left her job, and she and Donny moved to West Feliciana Parish, where she had grown up on her parents' farm. Donny Davis, who had pursued a career as a wildlife biologist, began farming after the move.

It didn't take long for the buttons to change their lives.

"After we found the buttons, my grandmother told me to take them," Davis said. "And, about a month later, I was selling my jewelry at the Broadmoor Crafts Fair. In two days, I sold $1,000 worth. I had a $30 investment, and $1,000 was a lot of money in 1985. It just seemed like alchemy, you know? I felt like, 'Oh my gosh, I can turn these buttons into money.'"

Next, Davis brought Grandmother's Buttons to the Mistletoe Market in Jackson, Mississippi, and sold out of everything.

"Donny said, 'My God, the money you made there would be the equivalent to four rooms of tomatoes for me,'" she said. "So, Donny parked his tractor and has been working as our business manager since."

But on this particular day, Donny pulls double duty lending a hand in taping Black Friday order boxes. More than 1,400 came in that day, with many pieces selling out online.

Yet the store still offered a vast stock of handcrafted jewelry designed not only by Davis but also staff designer Corda Walker, who began working for the business in 1994, when the Davises purchased the old bank building at 9814 Royal St.

Walker isn't Grandmother's Buttons' only staff designer, but she's been with the business longest. The Davises' daughter, Anna, has incorporated her bachelor's degree in art and photography from Tulane University into the business.

At one point, Anna opened and managed a Grandmother's Buttons shop on New Orleans' Magazine Street, which permanently closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis, meanwhile, expanded her stock through the years by connecting with and buying from button collectors. She also made trips to the Czech Republic, whose button factories began reproducing glass buttons produced in the country between 1946 and 1951.

"Sometimes, I have trouble telling the difference between the new buttons and the antique glass buttons," Davis said.

She's also made pilgrimages to stamping companies in Providence, Rhode Island, that produce vintage fixtures for jewelry-making.

Grandmother's Buttons have since been sold in shops in Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Europe, including those in the Palace at Versailles, the Smithsonian and at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

"We have sold to the New York Historical Society, and one of our best customers is the Museum of Art in San Francisco," Davis said. "We also sell to the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina and the Newport Mansions in Rhode Island."

Those are a lot of places that will be missing Grandmother's Buttons, but Davis has no regrets. At 67, she's ready to retire.

That doesn't mean Davis will stop making jewelry. There's been talk of a potential buyer for the building and the store's retail business, so Davis might devote two or so days a month to creating a few new pieces.

"I just won't be making jewelry every day," she said. "There are other things that Donny and I want to do, and this is a good time."

Still, any prospect of Davis' future designs is good news to loyal customer Brenda Davis, who not only stopped by the shop to purchase a few last-minute pieces but have the business' signature "Grandmother's Buttons" tags attached to a few earlier pieces.

"I just pray that y'all have a wonderful retirement and that y'all have as much joy as you've given us through the years," she said to Davis.

Davis' smile was wide, but her eyes were tinged with a trace of sadness.

"I'll miss this," she said.