Tamales from Blue Corn Modern Mexican
Blue Corn isn’t your typical Tex-Mex place. The dishes there tend to have a little more modern spin on homestyle dishes you might find in regions of Mexico.
So while you’ll find burritos and such on the menu here, venture into the classic dishes category on the menu for something different. The Tamales Oaxaqueños are two large tamales loaded with juicy pork in a tangy tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a just-thick-enough masa dough and steamed in a banana leaf. The tamales are topped with pickled red onions.
The dish comes with a side of hearty seasoned charro beans and more of that delicious tomatillo sauce for dipping.
Blue Corn, 7673 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Burrito, shredded beef quesadilla and chile relleno from Pedro's Tacos and Tequila Bar
There's something enchanting about a restaurant that's risen from the ashes. After repeatedly driving past the building that currently houses Pedro's, which was previously home to Zapata's Mexican Grill, we were delighted to see the once-forlorn building with a new lick of paint, open signs and a new name. We had to check it out.
Just being there was exciting enough, but it turns out that Pedro's is a true gem. The inside is wonderfully decorated and remodeled, with beautiful tiles and neat wall art, and the food itself is fantastic. Sucker for a quirky name that I am, I selected the Speedy Gonzales — a burrito, shredded beef quesadilla and chile relleno — from the extensive and well-priced lunch menu. Everything was great. The quesadilla was particularly delightful, and the shredded beef was perfect.
We liked it so much that we went back a week later. Tucked around the back of Sam's Club off Siegen Lane, it's a real hidden gem. Check it out.
Pedro's Tacos and Tequila Bar, 7655 Andrea Drive, Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Jack Barlow, staff writer)
Greek Chicken Sandwich from Bin 77
I visited the Perkins Rowe bistro and sidebar for the NOEL Family Distillery launch party and decided to grab dinner while I was there. Why not?
Stuck between the Bin Burger and the chicken sandwich, I asked my waitress for help. She recommended the sandwich. I obliged.
One could get the chicken grilled or fried. I chose fried. What resulted was a play on my tastebuds with crispy chicken marinated in a yogurt herb sauce. The sandwich is also topped with za’atar, tzatziki, red onions and cucumbers. All of this is served on a brioche bun.
Note: You must order the truffle fries.
Bin 77, 10111 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. (225) 763-2288. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)