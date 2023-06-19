Are hallucinations common in individuals with dementia?
Changes in the brain because of the progression of the disease produce false perceptions of objects or experiences.
Visual hallucinations, most common in affected individuals, occur when the individual sees things that are not really there. Hallucinations can also involve hearing, smelling, tasting or feeling things that do not exist, and occur more often in dementias such as Dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease dementia. Typically, Dementia with Lewy body hallucinations take the form of brightly colored people or animals, or affect the other senses like hearing or smelling things that are not there. An individual with Alzheimer's may see another person and even carry on a conversation with that imagined person or become fearful that the imagined person is a stalker or someone who is going to hurt them.
Individuals with Alzheimer's or other dementia may experience hallucinations because of physical problems like dehydration, pain, kidney or bladder infections, eyesight or hearing loss, or hallucinations caused by medications. It is important to talk to the physician and get a full evaluation to find the root cause of the hallucinations. It would be a good idea to keep a history of the incidents surrounding the hallucinations, i.e., when the episode occurred, how long it lasted, how the person responded, medications and medical history, and the words the affected individual described while he/she was experiencing the hallucinations, so that these factors can be discussed with the physician.
The individual experiencing hallucinations needs validation (and empathy) that what they are experiencing is "real" to him/her. Challenging the person and insisting that an imagined person or animal does not exist can only create more anxiety. Always react calmly and in a reassuring manner, offering a comforting touch like gently patting the individual's shoulder or gently squeezing the hand. Offer to remove the imagined person or animal, redirect the individual from the environment from which he/she is afraid, and involve the individual in an activity that he/she enjoys, such as listening to favorite music or taking a leisure walk.
It's important to modify the environment, too. Sometimes light in the room produces shadows which can easily be mistaken as objects, people, etc., which frighten the affected individual and create much anxiety. Mirrors should be covered as they often cause anxiety in that the individual with Alzheimer's or dementia sees a stranger. Noises from television sets, washing machines, air conditioners and furniture moving can also fabricate auditory hallucinations. For instance, sliding a dining room chair across a wood floor could sound like an explosion of firearms and could easily disturb and alarm an affected individual who happens to be a war-time veteran.
Hallucinations in the affected individual can be somewhat eased and managed with constant reassurance, redirection, favorite activities and through physician consultation and recommendations.