If the traditional dairy products in your favorite dishes were subbed out with oatmilk equivalents would you be able to tell?
That was the premise during Oatly oatmilk brand's recent visit to Lee's Drive-In in Hammond. It's part of Oatly’s new national campaign, which takes its online content series, "Will It Swap?" straight to the consumers' tastebuds.
Customers at Lee's — a Hammond fixture since 1963 and serving sandwiches, burgers, salads and Louisiana dishes, along with sweet treats from its soda fountain — were asked to test one of four swapped menu items: French toast, milkshakes, jambalaya pasta and crawfish fettuccine.
The one-day "Great American Southern Diner Takeover," as it was dubbed, began just before sunrise.
"Lee's is pretty much packed from breakfast to dinner, so the kitchen was constantly churning out Oatly dishes for anyone willing to try," said Jeremy Elias, head of global content studio, Oatly. "Though we don't have an exact tally, it's safe to say it was well over 75 customers."
"Yeah, we're from New Orleans. We'll try anything once," said one of the members of Caramel Curves, an all-female motorcycle club.
These special guests were served milkshakes outside — a throwback to the family eatery's carhop days — as the women stayed perched atop their rides.
Another cluster of women from Mande Milkshakers, a Northshore marching group and women's organization, did a little dance in the parking lot, breaking to sample their namesake sweet concoctions.
Inside, two guys dining at the counter chuckled at their friend's reaction.
"I don't know what Oatly is or who it is, but this is good right here!," he commented.
At a booth, a senior skeptic responded about Oatly, "What is that stuff … hummus? I want my hamburger to be beef; I want my dip not to be hummus."
Assured there was no hummus around, the woman, her small fluffy dog seated in the booth beside her, agreed to the taste test.
"Well, it's not bad at all, I'm surprised," she said.
When asked how the brand could coax more people to try the product, she smiled and said, "Tell them it's not hummus," and broke into laughter.
"Whether they were just exhibiting Southern hospitality or blatantly lying, we were struck by how receptive people were to our never-before-tested recipes featuring Oatly products," Elias said. "Nearly everyone enjoyed their swapped dishes, with the exception of a few traditionalists."