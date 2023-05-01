For six months, young Baton Rouge actress Amelie Dallimore put herself in the shoes of Jenny Montgomery, her first television series role.
Jenny, a supporting character in HBO Max's new limited crime-drama series, "Love & Death," is the daughter of series lead Candy Montgomery, played by Elizabeth Olsen.
"Two churchgoing couples enjoy small-town family life in Texas — until somebody picks up an axe," states the show's synopsis.
"Love & Death" is based on the real story of Montgomery, who was accused of murdering Betty, the wife of her lover Allan Gore, in Wylie, Texas, in 1980. Gore died after she was struck 41 times with a wood-splitting axe.
In those aforementioned shoes, the soon-to-be 11-year-old Amelie walked the thin line between studying for the role and over-studying.
"I did have to memorize all of my lines, of course, but they film in such small segments that it isn’t too hard to do," Amelie said. "I do my best when I don’t prepare too much and can just 'be' the character and be natural. It is important to work on character development. … That way you won’t seem like you are 'acting.' "
Spoken like a pro, though she's only been in the biz for three years — that's in addition to being a fifth grader at St. Aloysius Catholic School, along with pursuing art, gymnastics, basketball and volleyball.
Here, Amelie discusses her time as Jenny, being a triplet and the "Love & Death" experience.
Note: The show's first three episodes are available for viewing now. A new episode releases each Thursday until May 25.
I see you’re one of a set of triplets. How has it been growing up with two siblings the same age plus a younger brother?
I have a sister and two brothers (Ellie, Jake and Wes). We have a lot of fun, but also sometimes it's really annoying. I have to go to a lot of baseball games. Wes is a year-and-a-half younger than us.
When did you first get into acting, and how did things progress from there?
When I was 7, I went with my sister to an acting class with Debby Gaudet’s Young Screen Actors (when she still had a Baton Rouge studio). A year later, Cindy Hill (now of Gravity Hill) reached out to Mrs. Debby looking for new young talent and Mrs. Cindy thought I would be a good fit.
I began the process of auditioning and auditioned fairly consistently for a year not booking anything, but learning a lot in the process. Then in August 2021, I booked this huge role that I will be forever grateful for.
What is it you love about acting?
I love being able to tell someone else’s story and become that character. It is fun to pretend and my mom says I have a really good imagination. It was really cool because on set I would ask them how they wanted me to deliver my lines and they would tell me however I want to!
Tell us about your character in "Love & Death."
The importance of the role was to really help develop the character of Jenny's mom to highlight all aspects of her life. Jenny was a normal girl living a normal life, growing up in the late ’70s, early ’80s with her mom, dad, and little brother, Ian. They spent a lot of time with family and friends and at church and church activities. She also spent a lot of time with her best friend Alissa Gore, who is the daughter of the other leads.
Were you familiar with Elizabeth Olson’s work ("WandaVision," the "Avengers" franchise)? How was the experience acting alongside her?
My family had just watched "WandaVision," so I was familiar with her role as The Scarlet Witch. I could never have imagined how nice she would be! She was so kind and patient and she taught me so much. There was even a time when I messed up a line and she told me it was her fault. It totally wasn’t, but that is just how amazing she is!
The filming took place in Texas. How long were you there?
We spent around six months back and forth between Austin and home (Baton Rouge). We started filming at the end of September (2021) and I wrapped at the end of March (2022), so I had to film during the school year, most of it actually. When kids are on set for a certain amount of time, the production provides a set teacher to instruct us but also to accompany us on set at all times. My teacher, Heather, was the best! We got all of my work from school and she and my mom (and my set brother’s mom) all helped teach me.
Describe a typical day on the set.
Since we had to do school, we had to report to set or the stages every day that we were in town. If we were not filming, the school trailer would usually be located at the stages in Kyle, Texas. We would have to check in, get COVID tested and start school work. We had to go to school for a certain amount of time (I think it was four hours).
On a filming day, things were a lot busier. We would report to wherever the shooting location was that day, get COVID tested, then head to our personal trailers to get dressed, then head to hair and makeup. After that, we would either head to school and get as much done as we could or straight to set. We would break for them to flip the camera angles and usually go back to school (or lunch) during that time. Those were crazy days, but also really fun. They were very strict about us getting our school time done and my mom appreciated that.
The series is rated "for mature audiences." How did they work around that with you and will you be able to actually watch it?
My parents (Ian and Katie Dallimore) told me from the beginning I would only be able to watch my scenes, but that's OK. It’s kind of crazy because if you just watched the scenes I am in, you would never know it is rated that, as all of my scenes are very family oriented. All of the production crew was extra careful and protective over the kids.
Did you familiarize yourself beforehand with the true story behind the series?
So, I do know what the story is about. My mom gave me a summary of what happened, but not all of the details. I guess I will have to wait until I am older to watch the whole thing.
Tell us about your hobbies.
I am a gymnast and I just made it to optional (level 6), which I am really excited about! That means now I get to help make my own routines and I have been waiting for a long time to get to do that. Most of my time is spent in the gym, but when I do have free time I love to draw and create and play school sports, including basketball and volleyball.
Anything to add?
Yes, we didn’t talk about the food on set. It was amazing! Every day there was something new and there were so many options. When it wasn't a meal time there was this thing called Crafty and it had all the snacks you could imagine. Almost anything I wanted, they had, including candy! They even made my mom her favorite coffee drink. I definitely miss having Crafty around!