With the Baton Rouge Blues Festival ringing in the weekend, music, people and culture will soon fill the streets of downtown Baton Rouge. If you find yourself craving sushi, a sandwich or maybe a glass of wine, downtown restaurants have all that and more. 

Tsunami

100 Lafayette St., 225-346-5100

Go for the sushi. Stay for the views. Located atop the Shaw Center of the Arts, Tsunami's terrace overlooks the mighty Mississippi River. Not to mention, the Friday happy hour includes half off select dishes and $6 select martinis from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. 

Cocha

445 N. Sixth St., 225-615-8826

Known for its eclectic and refined menu, Cocha is the perfect restaurant to try something new. We recommend the roasted rainbow beet and burrata salad. 

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Closed Tuesday.

Milford's on Third

150 Third St., 225-408-2600

Milford's on Third is like a New York City delicatessen with a little Southern charm. Their deli menu includes an array of flavors: bagels with schmears, home-cooked matzo ball soup and handheld breakfast sandwiches.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Royal Taste of Jamaica

320 St. Charles St., 225-930-5313

Royal Taste of Jamaica offers dishes like curry chicken, oxtails, brown stew chicken, jerk chicken and more. If you have a sweet tooth, their dessert menu includes red velvet rum cake, butter rum cake and coconut cookies. 

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Poor Boy Lloyd's

201 Florida St., 225-387-2271

Poor Boy Lloyds has been in downtown Baton Rouge since the late '60s. Their menu includes Cajun, Creole and Southern dishes. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. 

Hours are 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. 

Blend

304 Laurel St., 225-757-5645

Blend's menu includes a variety of wine, cocktails, shareables and more. The interior of the space is intimate enough for a quick, quiet break from the weekend madness. 

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

The Vintage

333 Laurel St., 225-444-5799

If you're looking for breakfast before the festival, look no further than The Vintage. Though, their menu also offers small bites (like crawfish queso), flatbreads (the apple brie sounds great) and pressed sandwiches (there's a barbeque chicken), as well as coffee, wine and bubbles. 

Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Little Village

447 N. Third St., 225-218-6685

If you go to The Little Village, you have to get the bread. Their Friday happy hour, from 5 to 7 p.m., includes half price glasses of wine, $7 specialty and call martinis and $5 call cocktails.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Capital City Grill

100 Lafayette St., 225-381-8140

At Capital City Grill, one can enjoy seafood entrees, hand-cut steaks, homemade soups, desserts and more. The menu includes items like crawfish cornbread, honey garlic salmon, a sweet tea chicken sandwich and fried pickled okra. 

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 

The Gregory

150 Third St., inside the Watermark Hotel, 225-408-1800

At the Gregory, one can enjoy an upscale brunch, mid-day meal or dinner. With over 20 wines to choose from (by the glass or the bottle), this is the perfect spot for relaxation.  

Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Cecelia Creole Bistro

421 N. Third St., 225-615-7833

Cecelia offers a Louisiana-centric menu with a modern interior. Their menu includes items like fried green tomatoes, gumbo, crawfish étouffée and sweet and spicy alligator. 

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

