Is an anti-inflammatory diet helpful in slowing the risk of developing dementia?
According to a 2018 research study published in the journal, Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions, inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease has emerged as a central pathology that likely plays a role in onset and progression of the neurodegenerative disease.
As people age, they experience a form of chronic low-grade inflammation in their immune system which can damage brain cells. Experts have linked this kind of age-related inflammation to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Research published in the Nov. 10, 2021, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, people who consumed an anti-inflammatory diet that included more fruits, vegetables, beans and tea or coffee had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life.
“There may be some potent nutritional tools in your home to help fight the inflammation that could contribute to brain aging,” said study author Nikolaos Scarmeas, MD, Ph.D., of National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.
An anti-inflammatory diet is not a difficult one to follow. To fight inflammation, follow a diet with whole, unprocessed foods with no added sugar; fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, poultry, nuts, seeds, and low-fat dairy and olive oil. Herbs and spices like cinnamon, ginger and turmeric are acceptable flavorings to add to foods. Additionally, salmon, mackerel, sardines and tuna and berries, dark chocolate, tea, apples, citrus, onions, soybeans and coffee are excellent food choices in following an anti-inflammatory diet, as well as almonds, pecans, walnuts, pumpkin and sesame seeds.
Inflammation-promoting foods (ones to avoid) include white breads, cereals, white pasta, and white rice. In following the diet, individuals should avoid “ultra-processed” foods — most anything that comes in a package — like microwaveable dinners, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, dehydrated soups, baked goods, sugary cereals, processed meats, biscuits, soda, juices and sauces.
An anti-inflammatory diet helps reduce the risk of diseases, especially arthritis, gastrointestinal and heart health, and possibly auto-immune diseases. Scarmeas noted that the study was an observational one, not a clinical trial and that it does not prove that eating an anti-inflammatory diet prevents brain aging and dementia, it only shows an association.
“Diet is a lifestyle factor you can modify, and it might play a role in combating inflammation, one of the biological pathways contributing to risk [of] dementia and cognitive impairment later in life. We need to have a serious look at pro-inflammatory foods that we consume in Western diets. There has been a lot of attention paid to research on Mediterranean diets, which are anti-inflammatory and seem to have positive effects against cognitive decline and dementia risk.”