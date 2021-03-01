Unless activities are tailored to the affected person's needs and abilities, he or she is unlikely to participate. So, the more you know about that person, the better a personalized activity plan can be formed and implemented.
To give a few examples, a homemaker might enjoy cooking tasks, folding clothes or even small dusting chores; a teacher might appreciate a small chalkboard and chalk, school supplies, “papers to grade” or a planning book to write in; a businessperson or accountant might like being at a desk or table with papers, a calculator, pencils, notebooks or documents to read.
Integrating music in activities provides mental and social stimulation during all the stages of Alzheimer’s disease, especially through sing-a-longs, dancing, entertainment, drumming and exercising. Music of the individual's era will motivate him or her and stimulate dialogue and conversation. Selected music and songs should be the individual's favorites.
Music and Memory is a program that matches someone with a favorite playlist that has been loaded on an iPod and connected to headphones.
Since many with Alzheimer's become socially isolated, activities revolving around small social gatherings such as parties, arts and crafts, intergenerational activities and even spiritual interests can give the affected person opportunities for fellowship and enjoyment and give him or her a sense of belonging. COVID-19 restrictions should be observed.
Additionally, incorporating sensory activities is essential, particularly in the late stage of the disease.
Aromatherapy, such as gentle massages with lavender-infused lotions, can soothe someone and keep him or her connected to their caregiver. Cooking can arouse the senses and spark exchanges between the affected person and his or her caregiver and family members.
Do-it-yourself sensory kits can promote meaningful interaction and engagement with others. "A Day at the Beach" kit, for instance, is easy to create and can feature items like sounds of ocean waves (from a playlist); sea shells and/or sand for touch and tactile stimulation; coconut tanning oil for smells; and fruit smoothies for taste.
Often, those with the disease with low cognitive function will find comfort in attachments, whether it is a special blanket or stuffed animal. Holding or clutching these objects can be a coping strategy for them.