The holidays are a special time of year, bringing family, friends and loved ones together. But caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia during this time can be particularly stressful. And, as the disease progresses, caregivers will have to adapt and make changes to holiday traditions and gatherings.
It helps to prepare holiday visitors. Provide family members and friends with an update, giving them information regarding the progression of the disease and the individual’s likes and dislikes.
While the person with Alzheimer's may love to have visitors or see children and grandchildren, he or she can get overstimulated, which can cause anxiety and possibly trigger some aggression.
Try to limit the number of visitors at one time, and schedule visits once a day with a planned activity. And, if your loved one begins showing signs of anxiety or restlessness, that it is a cue to remove him or her from the environment to a quieter space.
Even through the busyness of the season, structured and normal routines are advised.
But you can involve your loved one in favorite holiday traditions, such as baking or decorating. If he or shows signs of frustration or is intimidated by the activity, offer reassurance and focus more on the task than the outcome. Christmas cookies may not come out perfectly, but the time spent together is priceless.
Make sure the environment is safe and calming. Reduce clutter, avoid decorations that could be mistaken for edible treats and refrain from overdecorating. Lots of blinking lights can be overwhelming and distracting.
Additionally, plan meaningful activities and keep outings brief. Don't overload with commitments to parties or open houses, and try to maintain a balance amid the holiday rush. At parties, it is helpful for everyone to wear a name tag so the affected individual will have an easier time — and won’t feel intimidated — of identifying those he or she may not remember.
Ask for help from family members and friends by sharing meal preparations. Assign dishes and try to include your loved one, who may be very capable of chopping vegetables, setting the table, folding napkins or washing dishes. Assigning a task helps them feel productive and promotes self-esteem.
Music is a universal language for those with Alzheimer's, so do include music during the holiday season. Music stirs memory and emotions, and you can relax and reminisce about past holiday gatherings and events.
Be mindful of nutrition and hydration during the holidays as excess sugar and/or overeating, undereating or not getting enough fluids can sometimes have adverse effects on behaviors and/or cause medical issues.
As a caregiver, set realistic goals and try find relief from the stress. Exercise and a balanced diet, making time for personal respite, along with a good night’s sleep are all important for self-care.