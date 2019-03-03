A world-renowned expert on ethnobotany — the study of how people of a particular culture and region make use of native plants — will speak on March 12 at LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
James S. Miller is scheduled to address the Botanical Dietary Supplements Research Center’s community symposium set for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Miller, who is senior vice president for science and conservation at Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, will present “State of the World’s Plants and Their Untapped Potential.” The event will also include plant exhibits and free blood-pressure screenings.
The symposium is free, but pre-registration is recommended at PBRC.edu/BotanicalEvent.
Miller has traveled the globe studying plants and cataloging them and their medicinal purposes, said Elizabeth Floyd, co-director of Pennington Biomedical’s Botanical Dietary Supplements Research Center.
"He knows a lot about how plant species are threatened, what needs to be done to preserve different plant species and the possibilities these plants represent,” she said.
Miller's research includes efforts to explore and catalog plants of poorly known tropical regions, and his work has focused on Latin America and tropical parts of Africa and Madagascar. He is using his research to help design conservation initiatives, including identifying the species most in need of attention to ensure their survival and how they can adapt to a changing climate.
Miller also has extensive experience working in collaborative partnerships to discover new pharmaceutical, agricultural and nutritional products from plants.