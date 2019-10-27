Capital Area Human Services is holding seminars on “Safe Medication Practices for Better Health” for older adults in partnership with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.
The seminars will be held at the COA senior site centers in East Baton Rouge and are free and open to the public. Lunch is provided for seniors registered with COA. Other attendees may purchase lunch at the event.
The seminar speakers and informational materials from Capital Area Human Services are based on the Generation Rx initiative program created by Ohio State University College of Pharmacy with support by the Cardinal Health Foundation.
Topics include how to be your own health advocate, safe medication practices and risks of medication misuse.
Misuse of prescription medications is a serious and growing health problem and affects 18 million Americans each year. More than 80% of people age 57-85 years use at least one prescription medication on a daily basis, with more than 50% taking more than 5 medications or supplements daily.
“This is an important reason to educate everyone to properly use, store and dispose of unused medications to protect ourselves and those around us,” said CAHS Executive Director Jan Kasofsky.
Seminar schedule:
- 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 — COA Chaneyville Senior Center, 13211 Jackson Road, Jackson
- 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 — Pearl George/MLK Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
- 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Highland Road Senior Center, 14024 N. Amiss Drive
- 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 — Baker Senior Center, 3334 Jefferson St., Baker