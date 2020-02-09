Many people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or dementia also show signs of cardiovascular disease, and postmortem studies reveal that the brains of many Alzheimer's patients show signs of vascular disease, which some scientists speculate could drive the onset of dementia.
In recent years, there has been mounting evidence of a strong correlation between dementia and cardiovascular disease, with regards to the heart condition’s tendency to starve the brain of blood.
Good blood flow to the grey matter of the brain is essential for the function and wellness of brains cells. With every heartbeat, about 25% of the blood is delivered to the brain, bringing the necessary carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, hormones and amino acids to provide the energy needed to remember information and to think clearly.
The primary function of the heart is to pump blood to the brain and throughout the circulatory system. Those with heart health issues are prone to a higher risk of dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s.
The buildup in the arteries can slow blood flow to the brain and over time, damage brain cells. Researchers have suspected for a long time that there is a cause-and-effect relationship with the heart and the risk factor of cardiovascular disease in the onset of Alzheimer’s.
One of the leading factors of heart disease is high blood pressure, which thickens the heart muscle. For this reason, you should try to keep your blood pressure low and control hypertension. Blood pressure of less than 120/80 is considered within the normal range, according to the American Heart Association.
Preliminary studies report that actively reducing blood pressure can decrease the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, often a precursor to dementia.
Though age, genetics and other risk factors play significant roles in developing Alzheimer’s disease, there are ways to minimize those risk factors. More and more, researchers think that what is good for the heart is good for the brain.
A balanced diet rich in plant-based foods, whole grains, fish and nuts can enhance heart health. The Mediterranean diet and DASH diet are excellent choices for well-rounded nutrition.
Exercise is also important. To lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, the AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week, which is at least 30 minutes per day, five times a week.
Smokers have a significantly higher risk of suffering from cardiac events. And chronic stress causes high blood pressure, which, in turn, increases the risk of heart disease.
Though mounting clinical and epidemiological evidence has pointed to a link between heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, studies in a biological relationship have remained controversial. Nonetheless, it is still strongly recommended that people strive to improve heart health and follow a heart healthy lifestyle to slow the process of cognitive decline.