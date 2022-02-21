What makes friends and family members often shy away from a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias?
There are many misconceptions about Alzheimer's that lead to fear of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Negative public images and stereotypes associated with these conditions often contribute to the lack of engagement and socialization with individuals experiencing the illness.
The sad reality of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is that as the disease progresses, family and friends of the Alzheimer’s family will diminish over time. It seems that relationships falter or fade away through the long and ever-worsening span of the disease process of almost a decade or more. Perhaps the phenomenon of the disappearing friends and family members can be reasoned as a lack of understanding of the disease or more so, that others are emotionally unable to witness how the disease is changing their beloved person with the debilitating disorder. “I don’t know what to say,” or “I don’t know what to do with him/her” are common responses, for instance, from well-intentioned friends and family members who gradually step back from the relationship with the affected individual. While these reactions may evoke feelings of anger and/or disappointment from caregivers, they should be recognized as basic instincts of human nature and as an awareness of the great need for society to get educated about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
Indeed, positive changes start with learning, and fading family members and friends can remedy their uneasiness through gaining more knowledge about the disease and by having open and honest conversations with the caregiver and the individual with the disease. Caregivers can provide updates about their loved ones, how the disease is progressing, and the affected individual's likes and dislikes. They can be the “teachers” of family and friends by offering communication tips, ways to approach, expressing feelings over facts, and not to be patronizing or dismissive, and to always enter into the reality of the affected individual. More importantly, individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are accomplished adults and should be treated as such in that manner. Above all, it comes down to just being present, whether to listen to jumbled words or hold a hand in silence; to laugh at stories told over and over and to not judge the affected individual’s actions or behaviors; and to be that family member or friend who has made the journey with that individual long before and hopefully, long after the diagnosis. The affected individual is only changed by the disease; and though relationships will change, too, family and friends can weather the hills and valleys together and no longer disappoint or hurt loved ones with their absenteeism.
A 2012 report from Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) stated that three-quarters of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and two-thirds of caregivers said that others perceive those with Alzheimer's or other dementias negatively. This stigma of the disease and its effects of lost relationships are only going to be reduced through education and awareness and further, by engaging family and friends more in the disease journey, by expressing the realities of the disease, and by being advocates for public policy and research funding.