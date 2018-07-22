"Start With Healthy: Ladies 1st," a health and wellness event, will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Woman’s Hospital, 100 Woman’s Way.
The event, hosted by the Woman's and Humana, is designed to meet the health and wellness needs of women over 50, according to a news release. The event will provide free health screenings, including mammograms, bone density and weight loss. Other informational sessions and resources will focus on a variety of topics.
Those attending also may participate in fitness demonstrations and a healthy cooking session led by chef Nino Thibodeaux.
The event is free and open to the public. Humana members are encouraged to schedule a mammogram in advance of the event by calling Woman’s Hospital at (225) 924-8268.
Scheduled educational seminars:
3:15 p.m.: Understand your Breast Density & Risks for Breast Cancer
3:30 p.m.: Food and Drug Interactions
4 p.m.: Importance of Annual GYN Exams and Sexual Health as you Age
5 p.m.: Woman’s Pelvic Health: Sneeze, Laugh, Leak — Oh My!
6 p.m.: Stress Management 101: Sleep, Eat and Exercise
3:20, 4:20, 5:20 and 6:20 p.m.: Healthy Cooking with Chef Nino
Scheduled health screenings: Mammograms, call (225) 924-8268 to schedule; bone density consultation; calcium score (heart health) consultation; balance screenings; weight-loss screenings
Meet the doctors: 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Ask questions and meet with Woman's gynecologists