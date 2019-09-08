New support group
WHAT: Support group for secondary survivors hosted by STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response)
WHEN: A 10-week group starting Oct. 1
WHERE: STAR office, 5615 Corporate Blvd.
INFORMATION: (225) 615-7093
DETAILS: The purpose of the group is to address the needs of the loved ones of survivors. Secondary survivors are friends, family members, partners and others who have a relationship with someone who directly experienced sexual violence. As they care for a survivor in their life, secondary survivors commonly experience a wide range of reactions and feelings, including anger, a desire for revenge against the perpetrator, shame, guilt and helplessness. The group will provide a safe and supportive space for the loved ones of survivors to heal and find validation for their experiences.