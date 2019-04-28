Cooking demonstration
WHAT: Ochsner Eat Fit BR has teamed up with Red Stick Spice Co. for a series of creative, innovative cooking classes that showcase sensible indulgence and maximum nutrition.
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. Additional classes are Aug. 21, Nov. 6, Dec. 4
WHERE: Red Stick Spice, 550 Jefferson Highway
COST: $35. Register at redstickspice.com.
DETAILS: Ochsner Eat Fit BR dietitians and instructor Lili Courtney have collaborated to come up with nutritious, practical recipes. Learn kitchen skills and techniques, new flavor combinations along with the latest culinary trends and nutrition science. This class will focus on farmers markets. This is a sit-watch-and-eat cooking demonstration where participants enjoy the dishes created in the class. Each student receives a 15% discount toward shopping in the store or a future cooking class. Class is for ages 13 and older; teenagers must be accompanied by an adult who has also purchased a ticket.
Baby's coming
WHAT: Baby Grand, a tour and seminars for moms-to-be and their families of Woman's Hospital's facilities
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4
WHERE: Woman’s Hospital, 100 Woman's Way
ADMISSION: Free and open to the public. Registration not required.
DETAILS: Tours of the hospital’s Labor and Delivery and Mother/Baby Unit along with seminars focused on taking care of a new baby and yourself. Dozens of local businesses that cater to growing families will offer information on nutrition, safety, baby supplies, financial planning, pregnancy memorabilia and more.
CLASS SCHEDULE:
- 9 a.m. — Natural Labor: Learn about natural birthing options, and Relieving Discomforts: Learn how to relieve minor aches and pains that comes with being a mom-to-be
- 9:45 a.m. — Breastfeeding: Lactation nurses discuss the benefits of breastfeeding and common concerns, and Just for Dads: A guys-only practice session on diapering, changing clothes, burping and more
- 10:30 a.m. — Babies and Pets: Veterinarians explain how to care for and help your pet adjust to a new baby, and When Baby is Sick: Advice on your child’s care and learn how to make the most of pediatrician visits
- 11:15 a.m. — Bringing Baby Home: Discover what’s normal and what is not for a new baby; Noon V Car Seat Safety: Learn how to correctly and consistently use car seats; and When Baby is Sick: repeat of earlier session.