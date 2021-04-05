Memory is the process of absorbing information around us, processing it, storing it and then later recalling and retrieving that information. Our ability to remember and to recall our past is what links us to our families, our friends and our community.
Though the hippocampus, the two small "S" structures beneath the cortex of the brain, plays a major role in forming, processing and transferring memories, our memories are not stored there. Memories are stored in the outermost layer of the brain known as the cerebral cortex.
The four lobes of the brain produce their own specialties. For instance, the frontal lobes are important for short-term learning and coordination of memories, retrieval of details from the past and making plans for the future. Autobiographical memory relies strongly on the temporal lobes.
The cerebellum is involved in storing procedural memories, and the amygdala is central to remembering and processing emotions and plays a key role in laying down long-term memories,
We basically have a memory system of four parts: episodic, semantic, procedural and working memory.
Episodic memory is the collection of past personal experiences that occurred at a particular time and place. An individual would be able to recall a phone conversation from yesterday or the movie watched last weekend. If an individual has problems with this memory, he or she tends to have difficulty learning new information or recalling recently learned information.
Semantic memory includes things that are common knowledge, such as the names of colors, number of days in the year, the capitals of countries and other basic facts acquired over a lifetime. If an individual has problems in this particular memory system, he or she would notice difficulties in naming common objects or describing objects, such as farm animals or types of birds.
Procedural memory includes learning activities and skills that are performed with little or no conscious thought, such as riding a bicycle or driving a car. If an individual has difficulty with this memory, he or she will lose long-mastered skills and will have significant trouble in learning new skills. This memory system typically is not damaged in Alzheimer's disease or is one of the last cognitive domains to deteriorate.
Working memory involves our ability to pay attention and concentrate. It allows you to keep, for a short period of time, such information as phone numbers, directions to a restaurant, appointments and birthdays. Problems with this memory include difficulty in paying attention and learning a multistep task. Numerous cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease as well as dementia with Lewy bodies, can affect working memory.
Alzheimer's does not affect all memory systems equally, which may explain why the disease is unique to each individual.
Short-term memory is the first to go, followed by episodic memory, then semantic memory and finally procedural memory. As the disease advances, parts of memory which were previously intact also become impaired, and eventually all reasoning, attention and language abilities are disrupted.