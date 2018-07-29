Health fair

WHAT: The Scotlandville Interfaith Community Health Fair

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. A Faith Walk starts at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway

INFORMATION: (225) 343-7692

DETAILS: The event will include on-site examinations, educational information, blood pressure checks, heart healthy tips, immunizations, mental health counseling, diabetes tests and consultation, cholesterol-glucose screening, foot examinations, hearing screenings, nutrition consultations, oral health information, prescription medication management, vision tests and tobacco use dangers. There will be drawings for gift cards and door prizes.

