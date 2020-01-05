Fitness event
WHAT: Fitness Stroll, a free, communitywide event to help residents jump start a healthier lifestyle in 2020
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Registration starts at 8 a.m.
WHERE: North Boulevard Town Square, downtown Baton Rouge
REGISTER/INFO: Free and open to the public, but registration is required at bodystyletraining.com. For info, call (225) 678-1472.
DETAILS: Hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Bodystyle Personal Fitness, the stroll will include a 1-mile walk and workout led by Bodystyle owner Adrian Francois and Broome. All ages are welcome. Refreshments, health and wellness vendors, and music will follow.