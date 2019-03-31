A diagnosis of Alzheimer's can be devastating. Now you have a chance to learn more about it.
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will present “Alzheimer’s disease from A to Z” at Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area on Tuesday, April 16. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with the workshop running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Alzheimer’s Services, 3772 North Blvd.
The lecture will detail the signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, how to communicate concerns and how to plan for care as you age. The event is open to family and professional caregivers, affected individuals and anyone else interested in the disease.
“Knowledge is a powerful tool. We want to equip as many people as possible with important information that will help them,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer. “With more than 88,000 Louisianans living with the disease, and many more serving as caregivers, we aim to help individuals understand Alzheimer’s disease and improve their quality of life through education and empowerment.”
In addition to the lecture, for the fifth time Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area will be presented with the Excellence in Care Program of Distinction from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a nonprofit organization that unites more than 2,600 member organizations nationwide in the goal of providing optimal care and services to individuals living with dementia, and to their caregivers and families. Its services include a national toll-free helpline, (866) 232-8484, staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for health care professionals. For more information about AFA, call (866) 232-8484 or visit alzfdn.org.
Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area provides support and educational programs to help guide caregivers and affected individuals. Other education and resources include Lunch-N-Learn, TLC for Caregivers, Helpline, Arts and Alzheimer’s, an annual education conference and more. Charlie's Place Activity and Respite Centers in Baton and Gonzales offer a program for those with early to mild stage Alzheimer’s and dementia-related disorders. Charlie’s Place is designed to provide cognitive stimulation and social interaction.
For more information on Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area and Charlie’s Place, go to alzbr.org or call (225) 334-7494.