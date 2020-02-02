The Southern University Ag Center has set the dates for its "Sisters Together: Move More, Eat Better" program in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The six-month, nutrition and physical fitness program is designed to help women maintain a healthy weight by becoming more physically active and eating healthier foods.
Participants will meet once a month for a lesson and an activity that includes behavior changes, Zumba, information on diets, water aerobics and yoga.
The sessions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
Feb. 19, April 22, June 17: Chef Celeste Bistro, 520 Spain St.
March 25: Bees Body Fitness, 11616 Industriplex Blvd., Suite 5
May 27: Seymour Gym, SU campus
For more information about the program, contact Kiyana Kelly at kiyana_kelly@suagcenter.com.