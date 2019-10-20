Sinus infections
WHAT: Free Lunch & Learn session on "Stubborn Sinus Infections? Might be Time for the Next Step"
WHEN: Noon Wednesday, Oct. 23
WHERE: Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTRATION: Free but registration required at brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events/event-details/?Event=181
DETAILS: Learn about sinusitis, or sinus infections, which affect more than 30 million adults in the U.S., especially in the South. Symptoms from sinusitis include facial pain or pressure, congestion, runny nose, fever or discolored mucus, that typically last a few days, but, in some people, can persist for weeks. Dr. Christian Hall will discuss the difference between acute and chronic sinusitis and when it may be time for the next step — sinus surgery — to get back to breathing easy.
Mental Health 911
WHAT: A workshop on mental health resources and education on behavioral health
10/23/2019 WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
DETAILS: Find out about mental health resources in the community; what to do to help a family member with a mental health diagnosis; what do you do if your teen is having a mental health crisis and is older than 18; how to determine if a family member is suffering from mental illness or substance abuse; how to help a loved one get mental health services if incarcerated. Question-and-answer sessions are incorporated.