Repetitive questions — such as “What time is it?” or "Is it time to go home?" — are common and used throughout our lifetimes. Such questions are embedded in our brain memory file. So for a person with Alzheimer’s, these questions are very familiar and ones they feel comfortable and confident asking.
However, people with this disease can’t remember if they have asked this question once or 10 times. Due to the disease process and the short-term memory loss, repetitive language is hallmark of their communication difficulties.
No matter how many times you answer, each time seems like the first time for someone with Alzheimer’s. This can leave the caregiver exasperated.
Those with Alzheimer’s who ask the same questions repeatedly may be trying to express a specific concern. It might be their way of coping with frustration or depression, or a way they are asking for help because they feel insecure. Moreover, if they don’t know what time it is or understand what that truly means, it can be very disconcerting for them that they can no longer recall that information.
Negatively responding with “I told you already that it’s 3 o'clock” will only make things worse for both parties.
Environmental factors can cause this repetitive behavior to escalate. It may occur around certain people or surroundings or at a certain times of day.
Also, the person's routine before his or her diagnosis can give clues, especially if he or she is constantly asking to go home. They might just be trying to meet an obligation of some sort.
It is helpful to answer the question or just redirect.
Try to be attentive as to why the person is continually asking the same question. If, for example, he or she is asking the time, respond with: “Is there something you need to do at a particular time?” If they are asking to go home, usually this is an indication of a searching for comfort and security, synonymous with home. They can be reassured by talking about his or her home, the location, etc.
Oftentimes, repetitive questioning is a means or longing for conversation, to feel connected and in a relationship with others. Talking with that person can not only distract him or her from the repetitive behavior, but also give them a sense of purpose and self-esteem.
Instead of reacting or getting continually frustrated at the same question over and over, try to think about how that person is feeling and reassure him or her with a calm voice and gentle touch.
It is best to give the answer to the question, even if the answer must be repeated several times. Caregivers can also try writing the answer down on an index card so he or she can look at it and read it, then put it in his or her pocket to keep retrieving it. This practice might ease some anxiety on both sides.