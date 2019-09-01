Elmo's going to be there, and you're invited to the Growing Every Day, Every Way event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, 6955 Florida Blvd.
The wellness event for the whole family is being staged in celebration of National Grandparents Day, which is Sept. 8, and will include nutritious giveaways, healthy activities, balloon animals, face painting, line dancing, yoga and more. It is sponsored by United Healthcare and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.
The event will provide resources to help access affordable and nutritious food and offer easy ways for families to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives, according to a news release.
Those attending will have access to bilingual program materials including:
"Food for Thought: Eating Well on a Budget": Information for families who are coping with uncertain or limited access to affordable and nutritious food
"We Have the Moves": Encouragement for families to participate in regular physical activity to help children build strong bones and muscles, improve their social and emotional skills and support their ability to learn new concepts
"Ages & Stages": Resources to help parents and grandparents keep infants, toddlers and preschoolers healthy by building an understanding of their child’s physical and cognitive developmental milestones