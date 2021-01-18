Are you feeling overwhelmed with feelings of stress, fear or anxiety about the uncertainty of COVID-19?
Join the Ascension Parish Library for an informative presentation on the effects of the pandemic via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Rosalyn Augustus, with Louisiana Spirit at Capital Area Human Services, will provide information on short-term support to help the people strengthen their emotional well-being. She will talk about typical reactions and offer helpful coping strategies and resources available to help.
Louisiana Spirit at Capital Area Human Services has joined together with The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and LDH-Office of Behavioral Health to provide these services.
To register for the workshop, call (225) 673-8699.