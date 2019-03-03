Heart Walk
WHAT: The Capital Area Heart Walk and The American Heart Association Lace Up to Fund Research and Change Lives
WHEN: Saturday, March 20. Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m., walk starts at 9 a.m.
WHERE: City Hall Plaza, 200 St. Louis St.
REGISTRATION: CapitalAreaHeartWalk.org
DETAILS: 1-mile and a 5K routes are available. Funds raised help build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The noncompetitive walk is focused on funding groundbreaking research and lifesaving programs to change lives in the Baton Rouge area. It is free and open to the public. Sponsored by Our Lady of the Lake, Performance Contractors and Triad/the Newtron Group