Though it might be challenging to travel with someone with Alzheimer’s disease, it doesn’t mean that it is impossible. However, travel might not be feasible or safe for someone in the later stages of the disease. Use your best judgement in making decisions to travel.
With proper preparations, however, traveling can be an enjoyable break from the norm.
Make sure your mom has proper identification, especially if she tends to wander. Enroll her in the MedicAlert Safe Return program for an ID bracelet, put her name on her clothing and have your contact number and a list of her medical conditions in your mom’s wallet.
Additionally, carry important documents and medications with you. The documents should include emergency contact information, a list of current food allergies, current medications and physician information.
Always leave your travel itinerary with other family members and friends, and keep a copy with you.
It is better to travel early in the morning and on a day and time when traffic is low. When driving with a person with Alzheimer’s, have at least a third person in the car to watch the affected person at all times.
You also need to allow extra time to get to your destination. Your mom will be a little uneasy in a different environment, so it will take her some time to adjust. Try to bring familiar things from home, such as a favorite blanket or pillow or photographs.
Keep to your routine as much as possible, like eating times and bathroom stops.
Try to limit travel time to less than four hours as your mom might become anxious and agitated if it is longer than that.
If you are traveling by plane, try to schedule direct flights.
Prepare ahead of time activities to keep your mom occupied while traveling. Pack earphones so she can listen to her favorite music or a photo album of family pictures for her to look at.
If you're your visiting relatives, consider booking a hotel room rather than staying with them. A hotel room can give your mom a calm place for respite when the activities of the trip become hectic. Additionally, relatives and friends might not be familiar with the disease and might be uncomfortable or have other expectations while visiting your mom, so retreating to a hotel room will give her a safe and comfortable place.
Above all, set realistic expectations and throw perfection out the window.
If your mom typically exhibits delusional behaviors or physical or verbal aggression, is at high risk of falling or even has an ancillary medical condition that is worrisome, you might want to reconsider your travel plans and find something locally to do. In any case, try to enjoy the time together.