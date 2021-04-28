Ochsner Health is hosting a Facebook Live session on the COVID-19 vaccine for those with special needs and caregivers. Viewers can submit questions on the event page.
The live session starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29.
Questions will be answered by Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner’s medical director of infectious disease, and Dr. Maurice Sholas, who specializes in pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation.
Ochsner will also provide a sign language interpreter.
The online event is free and open to the public.