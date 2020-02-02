A free "Fitness Stroll," sponsored by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Bodystyle Personal Fitness, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.
The stroll will include a one-mile walk and overall body workout led by trainer Adrian Francois, owner of Bodystyle Personal Fitness, and Broome.
Registration required at bodystyletraining.com. All ages are welcome.
The event is being co-sponsored by the mayor's office, HealthyBR, the Downtown Development District and CareSouth Medical and Dental.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the stroll at 9 a.m. Following the stroll, there will be refreshments, health and wellness vendors and music.
For more information, call (225) 678-1472 or visit the Bodystyle website.