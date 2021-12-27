“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.” This famous and familiar quote from German philosopher Frederich Nietzsche illustrates the need for one to find meaning in life’s experiences, to have a purpose and to create a mindset that shields each of us from life’s many challenges and hardships.
For the person with Alzheimer’s disease, the “why” is perhaps the most daunting.
After the initial diagnosis, those “why” questions linger and sometimes fester unless the individual can transition to the “what,” as in, “What am I going to do with what I know now?”
By moving from the “whys” to the “whats,” the individual with this debilitating disease can truly focus on things that bring meaning and life to him or her. This discernment can lead to personally reflecting on concerns about existence, despair and hopelessness, guilt or shame, isolation, grief and loss and, finally, forgiveness and reconciliation.
There are opportunities to focus less on having the disease and more on “Who am I?” despite and beyond the disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is out of everyone's control, but impacts so many lives.
Finding meaning through a diagnosis for the person and his or her caregiver means learning from it and uncovering ways to manage the journey.
Viktor Frankl, ex-prisoner of a concentration camp and author of “Man’s Search for Meaning,” met one of life’s most horrific fates and tried to make the best of his circumstances, finding meaning in his own suffering that got him through the worst of days. One driving force that kept Frankl going was love. He imagined having a conversation every day with his wife, who was in another concentration camp.
“Love is the only way to grasp another human being in the innermost core of his personality,” Frankl wrote in his book. When all else fails, love is such a powerful force and motivator that can get anyone through the toughest of circumstances, including having a deep faith in God or higher power.
Frankl believed that life can be made meaningful in three ways: through what we give (in terms of creative work); from what we take (experiences): and through the stand we take toward a fate we no longer can change, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
For those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, bearing the “how” means holding onto hope, so that those “whys” to live for can be opportunities to find meaning and purpose beyond the disease, and also the realization that regardless of where we are in the disease, we can all do a little part to reach out and support each other.
As one individual, we may not be able to do much, but combined with others, there is power, and that power can change the course of the disease and offer hope for a future to end Alzheimer’s.