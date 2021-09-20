Young people are facing unique challenges during the COVID-19 crisis — the loneliness and isolation of social distancing, missed milestones and even reentry anxiety.
Offering a platform to share stories and available resources, Louisiana Public Broadcasting and Well Beings will present the virtual event and discussion, “Coping Through COVID: What Parents & Teachers Should Know,” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Well Beings, launched in July 2020 by flagship public media station WETA, is a national campaign addressing mental and physical health needs in America.
The virtual event, with perspectives from local experts and young people, is free and no registration is required. Stream it live at wellbeings.org/lpb, on the Well Beings Facebook page or on the LPB Facebook page.
"This interactive event will help parents, educators and even students themselves understand some of the more distinct issues our young people are facing," a news release says.
Moderator for the community conversation will be LPB’s André Moreau. The panel will be made up of Louisiana mental health professionals, including:
- LaShonda G. Williams, executive director, National Alliance on Mental Illness Louisiana
- Tatiana Gonzalez Quiroga, advocacy and state program director, National Alliance on Mental Illness Louisiana
- Ariel Encalade Mitchell, assistant professor of counseling, Xavier University of Louisiana
- Emma Benoit, survivor and advocate
Attendees watching via Facebook are encouraged to ask questions and leave comments in the event chat box. Panelists will answer as many questions as time allows.
As a part of the event, Well Beings and LPB have put together a tool kit of local resources for youngsters who may have mental health concerns. The tool kit is available at WellBeings.org/lpb-resources.
Also a part of the project, Well Beings is creating youth-focused digital and broadcast content.
The public can join the conversation on youth mental health by using #WellBeings, visiting WellBeings.org or following @WellBeingsOrg on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.