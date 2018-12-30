While others are planning New Year's Eve festivities, it might be a little more challenging to create a celebratory event or activity for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Think about the traditions your loved one experienced on New Year's Eve in the past. For example, start with the food. Different regions of the country prepare special foods for the occasion, such as black-eyed peas and cabbage. Talk with your loved one about the traditional foods in the area where he or she was raised and go over recipes and ingredients. Allow them to assist in preparation of the party foods or the meal if they're able.
You can even incorporate into the decor photos from your loved one's past, which would stimulate lots of conversation and make it more inclusive for them.
As is sometimes the case with the progression of the disease, the affected person may think he or she is living in a long-ago decade. Use that era as a theme for your New Year's Eve activities by integrating news stories, clothing, food and drinks that were most popular during that time. Your family will enjoy the activity and learn more about your loved one and his or her life during that decade.
A lot of people make New Year's resolutions. If your loved one is able, allow him or her to participate with the family and perhaps even predict how long each family member will hold onto that resolution. If they don't understand the process, allow him or her to just listen.
If you don’t fall asleep before midnight, you can watch the festive countdowns on television.
Keep in mind that the holidays may have already been a bit overwhelming for your loved one. If you sense he or she is growing anxious about New Year's festivities, find a quiet place for him or her to relax. Limit visits to one or two people and reassure your loved one that he or she is safe.
In 1929, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadian orchestra played "Auld Lange Syne" at midnight on New Year's Eve at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, and since then, the song has become a tradition. Though there are various perspectives about the meaning of the song, it is basically about remembering friends from the past and days gone by. So, with your loved one, raise a glass, sing "Auld Lange Syne" and remember it is about making moments to cherish with each other, which will become your fondly remembered "days gone by."