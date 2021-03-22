Elaine K. Sanchez will talk about "Finding Hope, Humor & Heart in Caregiving: Seven Strategies for Caregiver Survival" as the keynote speaker for Alzheimer’s Services' 27th annual Education Conference on April 14-15.
Cost to attend the conference is $25 and $75 for professionals, which includes CEU’s or an attendance certificate.
Registration is now open at alzbr.org or contact coordinator@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494 for assistance or more information.
Based on her own experience of caring for family elders, Sanchez developed a passion for helping others cope with the emotional stress of caring for their older family members. She is the author of the unflinchingly honest and surprisingly funny book, “Letters from Madelyn, Chronicles of a Caregiver.” Sanchez also is the co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com, a video-based caregiver support website.
Other presenters during the conference include Neila J. Donovan, associate professor in Rehabilitation Science, Department of Communication Sciences & Disorders at LSU. She will talk about using music and memory to increase interactions and decrease agitation in people with dementia.
Karen Stobbe and Mondy Carter, a husband-and-wife improvisational duo with personal caregiving experience, will share how to use the rules of improvisation to break through conventional caregiving techniques and open new worlds for persons with dementia.