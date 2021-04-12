Join others to raise money to support cancer patients in a yoga session at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Baton Rouge General's campus on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
The event will take place in the field outside of the Center for Health, 9001 Summa Ave. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. In case of rain, the session will be held at Team Automotive Group Sportsplex, 7122 Perkins Road.
The “Together With Yoga” event was created by Felicia Dart, a grateful patient of Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center, and proceeds will help cancer patients facing the financial burden that comes with treatment.
Inspired and spearheaded by Dart, the event benefits a new Humanitarian Fund at Pennington Cancer Center.
As a cancer survivor herself, Dart was looking for a way to help patients in need.
“Almost four years ago, I found out I had a very rare cancer — mesothelioma of the pelvis — and once I could take in all that was happening to me, I found myself alone in my hospital room,” Dart said. “I thought about how lucky I was that I had all I needed to care for myself, but what stuck with me the most was thinking of those who may be faced with the decision of paying their bills or fighting for their lives.”
Dart started talking to her doctors about how she could donate to patients who were struggling to pay their bills, and they connected her with the Baton Rouge General Foundation.
The hourlong, all-level Vinyasa flow session will be led by Parish Pilates & Yoga. Tickets are $20 and available at brgeneral.org/yoga. Several items also will be raffled off.