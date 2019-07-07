Scleroderma group
WHAT: Baton Rouge Chapter Scleroderma Support Group meeting
WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9
WHERE: The Settlement shopping center, 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite F1
INFORMATION: Del Anselmo, (225) 756-2452 or (225) 324-3666
DETAILS: All are invited.
Diabetes session
WHAT: OLOL Diabetes Plus group
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9
WHERE: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, 7700 Hennessy Blvd., Entrance 3, Auditorium A and/or B
INFORMATION: Debra Pete, (225) 765-6915
DETAILS: The free meeting is open to those with Type I diabetes or Type II diabetes and those who are prediabetic.
Lunch & Learn
WHAT: Session on how processed foods affect your health
WHEN: Noon Wednesday, July 17
WHERE: Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTRATION: Free but registration is required brgeneral.org
DETAILS: Kristen West, a registered dietitian at Baton Rouge General’s Health and Wellness Center, will talk about how processed foods, such as crackers and chips, deli meats and frozen meals, can contain hidden sugar, sodium, trans fats, additives and preservatives, along with how to make better food choices.