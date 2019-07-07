health briefs
Scleroderma group

WHAT: Baton Rouge Chapter Scleroderma Support Group meeting

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9

WHERE: The Settlement shopping center, 7809 Jefferson Highway, Suite F1

INFORMATION: Del Anselmo, (225) 756-2452 or (225) 324-3666

DETAILS: All are invited.

Diabetes session

WHAT: OLOL Diabetes Plus group

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9

WHERE: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, 7700 Hennessy Blvd., Entrance 3, Auditorium A and/or B

INFORMATION: Debra Pete, (225) 765-6915

DETAILS: The free meeting is open to those with Type I diabetes or Type II diabetes and those who are prediabetic. 

Lunch & Learn

WHAT: Session on how processed foods affect your health

WHEN: Noon Wednesday, July 17

WHERE: Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.

REGISTRATION: Free but registration is required brgeneral.org

DETAILS: Kristen West, a registered dietitian at Baton Rouge General’s Health and Wellness Center, will talk about how processed foods, such as crackers and chips, deli meats and frozen meals, can contain hidden sugar, sodium, trans fats, additives and preservatives, along with how to make better food choices.

