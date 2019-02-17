Free Vascular Screening
WHAT: A free vascular screening offered by Baton Rouge General and Vascular Specialty Center
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19
WHERE: Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.
RESERVATIONS: Open to adults over 50 who have not had a screening in the past two years. Reserve a spot at brgeneral.org or check out the Facebook event.
DETAILS: The screening event is designed to identify signs, symptoms and risk factors of carotid artery disease, which increases the risk of stroke. Screenings will include a carotid artery ultrasound along with blood pressure and body mass index checks.