Adult survivors group
WHAT: STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response) is launching a new support group for adult survivors of sexual trauma
WHEN: Mondays, beginning July 15
INFORMATION: (225) 615-7093 for more details and to reserve a spot
DETAILS: The group's purpose is to provide a safe space for survivors to gather and process their trauma. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, one in three women and nearly one in six men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. Survivors of sexual trauma often suffer numerous mental health concerns that keep them from normal functioning in their daily lives. Sexual trauma survivors, including survivors of childhood sexual abuse and rape survivors, are at an increased risk for depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, eating disorders, self-harm and suicide.