A free online program on "Understanding Childhood Obesity" will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The webinar will look at childhood obesity trends in Louisiana; the relationship between obesity and food insecurity; and the impact of physical activity in preschool and school-age children.
Peter Katzmarzyk and Candice Myers, of Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and Leah Robinson, of the University of Michigan, will speak.
To see the webinar, register at louisianafitkids.com/Meetings/Home/MeetingRegistration.
The event is being hosted by Louisiana Fit Kids, a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education and Pennington.