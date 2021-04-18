scale
Learn about childhood obesity in a free online session on April 21.

A free online program on "Understanding Childhood Obesity" will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

The webinar will look at childhood obesity trends in Louisiana; the relationship between obesity and food insecurity; and the impact of physical activity in preschool and school-age children.

Peter Katzmarzyk and Candice Myers, of Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and Leah Robinson, of the University of Michigan, will speak.

To see the webinar, register at louisianafitkids.com/Meetings/Home/MeetingRegistration.

The event is being hosted by Louisiana Fit Kids, a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education and Pennington.

