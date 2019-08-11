Alzheimer's Walk
WHAT: Baton Rouge Walk to End Alzheimer's
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
WHERE: BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road
INFORMATION: (504) 613-6505 or alz.org/walk
DETAILS: Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. While there is no fee to register, participants are encouraged to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness.