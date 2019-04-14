Babysitting course
WHAT: BSAFE babysitting course
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20
WHERE: Baton Rouge General Mid City, 3600 Florida Blvd., and Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.
COST: $65
REGISTRATION/INFO: brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events/event-details/?Event=155 or (225) 439-3388
DETAILS: For ages 12 and older with the training and real-world skills to be a safe and successful babysitter. The one-day course includes first aid and CPR certification, home safety and child care basics for all age groups. Taught by nurse Tricia Poche and nurse practitioner Kimberly Clark, the course will also cover tips on starting a babysitting business. The national average for babysitting services is nearly $14 per hour, an increase of 26% since 2010. Two-thirds of parents are willing to pay more for a sitter with safety training, according to Care.com’s Annual Babysitter Survey.
Managing cholesterol
WHAT: Free Lunch & Learn on managing cholesterol
WHEN: Noon Wednesday, April 24
WHERE: Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTRATION: Free but registration required at brgeneral.org/in-the-community/events/event-details/?Event=157.
DETAILS: Managing cholesterol is a health concern for the nearly 95 million adult Americans who have either borderline or high cholesterol. While the body needs cholesterol to make hormones and digest food, too much cholesterol increases the risk for heart disease and stroke. Dr. Amit Patel, an interventional cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South, will share tools to not only manage high cholesterol but to help prevent it.
Epilepsy walk
WHAT: Seize the Day 5K and 1-mile walk fundraiser for Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana
WHEN: Saturday, April 27. Registration starts at 8 a.m., events at 9 a.m.
WHERE: LSU Old Front Nine, Nicholson Drive at Nicholson Extension
REGISTRATION/INFO: epilepsylouisiana.org/events/
DETAILS: This community awareness day is for people and families affected by epilepsy. The money raised allows the foundation to educate schools, corporations and government entities, provide services to those living with epilepsy and helps raise public awareness.
Huntington's Disease walk
WHAT: Baton Rouge Team Hope Walk, hosted by the Louisiana affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4
WHERE: Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road
REGISTRATION: hdsa.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1649
DETAILS: The walk is a fundraising event to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected with HD as well as their families. Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities and has no cure. Each child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes Huntington’s disease. Today, there are approximately 30,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of Huntington’s disease are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously. To learn more about the disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit HDSA.org or call (800) 345-4372.