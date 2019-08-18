Teen summit
WHAT: Healthy Teens, Supportive Parents: Building a Better Connection Summit hosted by Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
WHERE: Louisiana Resource Center for Educators, 5550 Florida Blvd.
REGISTRATION/INFO: Free, registration required at star.ngo/event/building-a-better-connection-summit-baton-rouge/
DETAILS: Open to youngsters in grades 9-12 and their parents or guardians. Adults must participate along with their teen. Adults can register themselves, their partner and up to three teens. Space is limited. The goal of the session is to enable the participants to become resilient when going through difficult situations. Through a series of interactive workshops and activities, summit participants will learn about adverse childhood experiences, discuss what healthy dating and consent look like and learn methods to heal from past harm through family connection and self-care.