Wandering is very common in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and can occur at any stage of the disease journey. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, six in 10 individuals with Alzheimer’s will wander.
Each year, over 125,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia become critical wanderers in the United States. (dbS Productions, LLC. “Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders SAR Research/Wandering Overview.”) Studies show that those who wander were usually seen during daylight hours by caregivers or family members.
Wanderers usually go in the direction of their dominant hand, and there is also a tendency to travel in the direction of the sun or light. Keys to prevent and/or manage wandering behaviors, however, can provide caregivers and health care professionals with some assistance.
First, the history of the person with Alzheimer’s needs to be considered. If wandering occurs at a particular time, make notes. What did they do at that time a day prior to the Alzheimer’s diagnosis? At 5 p.m., was he or she leaving work, going to work, cooking dinner, buying groceries, etc.? If these were patterns for most of his or her life, then the wandering behaviors coincide with those traditional obligations. Keep a daily log of the wandering behaviors to assist in finding the triggers.
Wandering also can occur because the affected person is uneasy in an unfamiliar environment. Change in medications can be triggers to wandering behaviors, too, as well as boredom and confusion. They may be searching for some semblance of familiarity.
For the most part, wandering itself does not harm the person with Alzheimer’s if they can do it in a safe and secured environment with close supervision. Sometimes, the pacing may actually help alleviate anxiety and provide some much-needed exercise.
Try to keep the affected person involved in meaningful, productive activities throughout the day, and if wandering behaviors erupt, redirect with these favored activities and/or offer a snack or beverage. Don't challenge him or her or constantly ask, “Where are you going?”
Basic needs should be met, which include hunger, thirst, toileting, boredom or temperature fluctuations. Environmental distractions should be removed such as noise from televisions or music. Exit doors can be concealed using curtains or other objects and should be painted the same color as the walls. Alarms on doors could be added and outside areas should be secured by fencing.
The individual with Alzheimer’s should be registered with the Alzheimer’s Association MedicAlert Safe Return Program. And, caregivers should develop a wandering response plan, with materials such as photo and identification of the affected individual, a list of medications and noting if the individual is right or left-handed.
When wandering becomes extremely troublesome or critical, caregivers should contact and discuss these issues with their physician, including discussing possible medication side effects. Physical and chemical restraints should be avoided.