Ashleigh Dowden woke up one morning 6½ years ago and one side of her face wouldn’t move. It was Bell’s palsy, a rare facial paralysis that usually clears up on its own in about a month.
It didn’t for Dowden.
“I kept being told ‘Hang in there, and it will go away,’” Dowden said. “When it didn’t, a depression really set in. I thought, ‘This is going to be the rest of my life, and there’s no cure.’”
In 2019, however, Dowden discovered the Center for Facial Nerve Disorders at Our Lady of the Lake Hearing and Balance Center. It’s one of the few medical centers nationally that takes a multidisciplinary approach to facial paralysis.
Dowden’s progress can be measured by what, for most people, is the simplest of expressions — a smile.
“Not being able to look people in the face because I felt uncomfortable and not being able to smile really put a dampening … it reduces my ability to communicate,” she said. “On a personal level, I did not want to go out in public. I couldn’t take pictures with my family. I have all of these pictures of my daughter and my husband, and I never wanted to be in the pictures.”
And now?
“I notice people smiling back at me more,” she said.
That may not sound like a big deal, but Bell’s palsy and similar facial paralysis can profoundly affect people’s lives, said Dr. Sara MacDowell, a physical therapist who teams with Dr. Laura Hetzler to help facial palsy patients recover.
“It’s detrimental to people,” MacDowell said. “People come in our office all the time and say, ‘I didn’t think I was a vain person. I really didn’t think this would upset me this much.’ We have to have a lot of talks about this is not vanity. The way we communicate with the world is through our face. So much of our communication is through nonverbal expression.
“We hear these stories from a lot of people. Children will be frightened of them. Grandchildren will be scared of their grandparent just because they have this look on their face, which is unfortunate.”
The problem is with the nerves, which either heal improperly for long-term Bell’s palsy patients or are damaged in other facial palsies caused by trauma, disease or surgery.
For 20% to 30% of Bell’s palsy patients, the solutions were limited until recently.
Some suggested therapies, like facial electrical stimulation, were counterproductive, MacDowell said. Using Botox to temporarily paralyze muscles on the unaffected side of the face could produce a symmetrical smile, but not a full one.
“Over time, we realized we could do better than that,” MacDowell said. “We don’t have to take away their good side. Let’s see if we can make their affected side smile better.”
That’s where the center’s multidisciplinary approach kicks in.
Hetzler, who is certified in head and neck surgery as well as facial reconstructive surgery, meets every patient alongside MacDowell, who has a clinical doctorate in physical therapy and who trained at the University of Wisconsin under Dr. Jackie Diel, who has pioneered treatments in facial therapy.
In some cases where the affected facial nerve won’t recover, surgery can reroute nerves that control other parts of the head to also activate the facial muscles, Hetzler said.
In other cases, the problem isn’t that some facial muscles aren’t operating, but that opposing muscles are activating at the same time. Botox treatments can stop the frown muscles from preventing the patient from smiling. If facial muscles have been unused for two years or more, they cannot recover, and muscles from the leg are transplanted.
The surgical procedures are not cure-alls.
The patient has to learn how to use the muscles that have been transplanted or reattached to other nerves. MacDowell teaches patients how to identify the muscles needed to make the desired facial movements and techniques to make them work.
The center has attracted patients from all along the Gulf Coast and from as far away as North Dakota, Hetzler said.
“It is very rare to have this type of setup,” Hetzler said. “When we started the clinic in 2017, we were one of only a couple we knew of that were happening in the country. We have grown so much since then, and the multidisciplinary aspect is key.
“Fifteen years ago, we looked at these patients and said, ‘You’re good enough.’ … It’s really just been in the last seven to 10 years that we’ve even started to think that maybe telling them ‘you’re good enough’ is just not good enough.”