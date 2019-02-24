Medicare session
WHAT: A free Medicare Brunch and Learn for those 60 and older who live in East Baton Rouge Parish
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27
WHERE: EBRCOA Capital City Event Center, 6955 Florida Blvd
REGISTRATION/INFO: (225) 923-8000
DETAILS: Hosted by the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging with the Louisiana Health Insurance Information Program and the Social Security Administration. The session will cover a variety of topics such as how and when to sign up for Medicare, understanding your new Medicare Card and understanding Medicare Advantage Plans. Those attending will receive free and confidential assistance from certified Medicare counselors.
Women & their hearts
WHAT: A free session on cardiovascular disease in women
WHEN: Noon Wednesday, Feb. 27
WHERE: Baton Rouge General — Bluebonnet campus, 8585 Picardy Ave.
REGISTER: Free but registration required at brgeneral.org or check out the Facebook event
DETAILS: Dr. Charisse Ward, a cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South, will discuss women’s heart health, including specific signs and symptoms, the importance of screening and early diagnosis, plus treatment options and ways to become more heart healthy. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women and accounts for about 1 in every 3 deaths. Traditional risk factors for heart disease may affect women differently than men. Women often have subtle symptoms when they are experiencing a heart attack, and more than half of women who die of heart disease have no warning signs at all.