The website Dailywireless.org has a team that thoroughly researches products and services for the home and the consumer.
Luke Pensworth, managing editor of the site, says tablets and smartphones are particularly well-supplied with apps that help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease — both the patient and the caregiver.
Below is his summary of apps available for download to a mobile device and some web-based services. Some of these apps are free and others cost a small fee. For more detailed descriptions of the apps, visit dailywireless.org.
For caregivers, these apps can assist in activities, safety in the home, peer support and advice on the challenging tasks of Alzheimer’s caregiving:
- Greymatters — A digital scrapbook creation system.
- Iridis — A tip system that helps organize a dementia-friendly home.
- Memory Box — A choice of apps to create recollection-invoking digital memory boxes.
- Dementia Emergency — A source of advice on all Alzheimer-related difficulties.
- Life360 — A family-tracking app.
- Alzheimer’s Society Talking Point Forum — An online forum offering peer support.
Caregivers often struggle in finding ways to keep their loved ones engaged and in providing activities they enjoy. The following apps provide entertainment as well as indirectly providing modes of memory training:
- MyReef 3D — A quest to stock an aquarium.
- Peak Brain Training — Games based on scientific research to improve cognitive skills.
- Let’s Create! Pottery — Stimulates creativity and has an active user community.
- Tetris — Stretches reaction times and continually speeds up.
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection — Well-known card games to keep the mind occupied.
For individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, these personal assistant apps can provide a means of support:
- It’s Done! — A scheduler that provides checklists for regular tasks.
- Dementia Digital Diary — A clock with reminders for upcoming events.
- Timeless — A suite of communication and reminder tools.
- Nymbl — App-based exercise classes to improve balance.
- Medisafe — A scheduler for medication.
- MyTherapy — A medication tracker and reminder app.
Though the progression of Alzheimer’s disease cannot be stopped, mental stimulation can be beneficial in providing day-to-day support, memory training and entertainment for those in its early stages. These are the researcher’s picks for best memory training apps:
- MindMate — An Alzheimer’s support package that includes memory games as well as entertainment, advice and monitoring features.
- Elevate Brain Training — Games and tests to improve cognitive skills.
- Impulse — A pack of digital brain-training games available in free and paid versions.
- Memory Games: Brain Training — Memory training games to improve cognitive skills.
- Lumosity Mobile — Brain training games designed from scientific research.
- Spaced Retrieval Therapy — Timed memory tests that report on progress to a therapist by email.