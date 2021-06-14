Keeping your sense of well-being after such a difficult diagnosis can be tough; it's hard to feel healthy or happy.
The notion of well-being is part of the mission and philosophy of The Eden Alternative, an international, nonprofit organization dedicated to creating quality of life for elders and their care partners.
The organization identifies seven domains of well-being, which is the focus of the book "Dementia Beyond Disease," written by Dr. Al Power.
The seven domains — identity, growth, meaning, connectedness, security, autonomy and joy — are important for an overall sense of well-being, Power writes.
A sense of identity refers to having others understand and acknowledge you. That you have a history to preserve and respect, and you should uphold it as such for as long as you can and let others know how important it is to you. You need to know that you are still valued and that your feelings matter.
Growth acknowledges that you are continually expanding and evolving, and you will continue to develop. As Power puts it in one of his presentations: "As long as you are breathing, growth is possible."
Making sure you continue to do meaningful activities is another important domain. This meaning and purpose speaks to your personal history and values and what is significant and sacred to you in your life.
Being in a relationship is vital for individuals with dementia as isolation may accelerate the progression of the disease. Keep connected and engaged to those around you and embrace that belonging in your environment. The late Dr. Richard Taylor, who suffered from younger-onset Alzheimer's, was perplexed at his exclusion by his close friends. One friend told him he didn't call anymore because he didn't know what to say. "Just say 'hello,'" Taylor responded.
Autonomy means having choice and control in your life. Make your financial and health care plans and desires known to others and be vigilant in your self-determination.
The seventh domain joy means everyone deserves pleasure, contentment and happiness, and a diagnosis of dementia should not diminish or erase that.
An individual's well-being is affected by many different factors. Try to maintain the seven domains of well-being and keep a gratitude journal in the process. It can give you a sense of stability and peace with your dementia diagnosis.