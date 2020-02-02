A new seminar for seniors, "Ready For 70?," will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Casual Worship Center of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge.
The free two-hour seminar will focus on learning how to make plans for later life, including Medicare/Medicaid, how to choose a nursing home and how to plan a funeral. Seniors also can ask legal questions.
Among the speakers at the event will be attorney Peter H. Losavio, Barbara Gooden on Medicare/Medicaid and Kenny David, funeral planner at Rabenhorst Funeral Home.
Only 100 seats are available. Registration required at broadmoormethodist.org.