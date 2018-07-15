LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for men to help evaluate the amino acid arginine and its effects on the process our bodies go through to convert food into energy.
Results of the study, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, could be used to help military personnel stave off fatigue, improve their performance and better handle stress.
The study is limited to men between the ages of 18 and 39 who are physically active and whose body mass index is between 18.5 and 25, or the normal weight range.
Arginine is an essential amino acid found in various foods like turkey, pork and chicken. Arginine is thought to help improve blood flow and immune function.
Participation in the study will last about five to six weeks and includes four center visits. Participants will eat breakfast at Pennington before clinic visits on four days. Lunch and dinner meals will be packed to go. All study-related meals will be provided at no cost to participants.
Total compensation for completion of the study is $240. If you are interested in volunteering, call (225) 763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.